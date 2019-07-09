|
|
"Mike" of Lapeer passed away on July 7, 2019 with his wife, children and grandchildren by his side. He was 70. Born on November 26, 1948 in Highland Park, Michigan. Mike married Patricia Enochs on July 28, 1966 in Detroit, Michigan. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Patricia Coutelle; three children, Tammy Coutelle, Don Coutelle and Michelle (Bruce) DeGraw; five grandchildren, Dylan, Julie, Cody, Chloe and Griffin; and many friends and family. Mike went to Hazel Park schools. He worked at Manufactures Products and then Uni-Bond Brake where he retired from. Mike always tried to make everyone laugh and feel welcome. A very caring and kind man who loved spending time with his grandchildren and doing woodworking in his woodshop. A Celebration of Mike's life will be Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2:00 at their residence.
Published in The Oakland Press on July 10, 2019