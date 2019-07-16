The Oakland Press Obituaries
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
(248) 674-4181
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL P. McGINNIS Obituary
of Waterford; November 15, 2018; age 61; Beloved son of the late Roy and Patricia McGinnis; Loving father of the late Kyle McGinnis, Phillip (Kara) Sandow and step-father of Chris (Katheryn) Fotineas; Cherished brother of Nancy Campbell, Elizabeth McGinnis and the late Patrick McGinnis; Dear grandfather of Madelyn McGinnis. Mr. McGinnis worked in the moving business and enjoyed waterskiing on Elizabeth Lake and playing golf at the Pontiac Country Club. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. at All Saints Cemetery, 4401 Nelsey Road, Waterford. Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on July 18, 2019
