|
|
of Waterford; November 15, 2018; age 61; Beloved son of the late Roy and Patricia McGinnis; Loving father of the late Kyle McGinnis, Phillip (Kara) Sandow and step-father of Chris (Katheryn) Fotineas; Cherished brother of Nancy Campbell, Elizabeth McGinnis and the late Patrick McGinnis; Dear grandfather of Madelyn McGinnis. Mr. McGinnis worked in the moving business and enjoyed waterskiing on Elizabeth Lake and playing golf at the Pontiac Country Club. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. at All Saints Cemetery, 4401 Nelsey Road, Waterford. Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on July 18, 2019