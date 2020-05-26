Michael Patrick "Cuz" Herr passed away May 15, 2020 at 55 years of age. Loving father of Joe, Tyler and the late Nikki Herr. Cherished son of Janet (Ron) Sparrow and the late Joseph Herr. Dear brother of Lori (Matt) Starch. Proud uncle of Sebastian and Bethany Starch. He had a passion for live music, family and friends. Michael was a member of the Lost Boys and the lead singer of the band Sounds~Like. He will be missed by numerous family and friends.



