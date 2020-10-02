1/1
Michael Patrick Maklenburg Jr.
MAKLENBURG Jr., Michael Patrick- age 14, of Grand Blanc, MI, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020. A private funeral service will be held. Interment will be in Sunset Hills Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 11-1 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 4428 Columbine Ave., Burton, MI 48539. Contributions may be made to the family or The Muscular Dystrophy Association at https://www.mda.org/. Michael was born on December 21, 2005, son of Charlotte Burgess and Michael Maklenburg, Sr. He loved Star Wars, Paw Patrol, trains, especially Thomas the Train, Harry Potter and dinosaurs. Michael loved music and dancing. He was a fun-loving, energetic, sweet spirited young man and he taught us how to love unconditionally. He overcame many obstacles and truly lived his life to the fullest. Michael is survived by his parents, Charlotte (James) Burgess and Michael Maklenburg, Sr; sisters, Hannah Burgess and Caitlin Burgess; grandparents, John and Julie Rozcicha, Edwin Maklenburg, Barbara Steencken, and James and Jennie Burgess; great-grandmother, Minnie Bussineau; and many other loving family members. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Judith Maklenburg; great-grandparents, James and Orta Mae Burgess, G. Doreen and Jim Snow, William E. Maklenburg, Fred Bussineau, and James and Dorothy Woods.

Published in The Oakland Press from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
