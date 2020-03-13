|
Michael Roeger Watts, 66, of West Bloomfield, Michigan died peacefully on March 10, 2020 following a brief illness. Though he was on a vacation trip to Sarasota, Florida, he passed surrounded by his family. Mike was born in Knightstown, Indiana on November 4, 1953 to Dorothy and Richard Watts. He and his family moved to Muncie, Indiana in 1958 where Mike attended school, graduating from Muncie Central High School (1971) and Ball State University (1978) with a degree in Accounting, Miller College of Business. Mike was married to his wife, Nancy Jo (Henzlik) Watts, for forty-four years and they have three adult children: Thomas, Ryan, and (Andrea) Erin. Additionally, Mike is survived by his sisters, Gene Lowry and Sandra Benedict, and by his nieces and nephews, Pam (Benedict) Jefferies, Paige (Benedict) Peterson, Laura (Miller) Claffey, Mike Miller, and Victoria Henzlik. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Kathy Jo, nephew Eric Benedict, and brothers-in-law David Benedict and Randy Henzlik. Mike delighted in his family and counted them his greatest joy. Mike enjoyed a long and respected career in the banking industry, beginning at Mutual Bank in Muncie, Indiana where he learned all aspects of banking ultimately serving as branch manager. After working for Geo. S. Olive and Co. Accounting Firm in Indianapolis for 5 years and receiving his CPA certificate, he moved into the accounting and audit function of banking, as well as specializing in the complex world of fraud and audit where he earned the professional designations of Certified Internal Systems Auditor (CISA) and Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE). Mike directed and led audit teams in New York City, St. Louis, and Dallas, was called to Washington, D.C. to present an internal systems program developed by his team, and coordinated with the SEC and OCC in various capacities. His career saw him recruited by several regional, national, and international banking companies: First Florida Bank, NatWest Bank (National Westminster Bank, of London), Michigan National (owned by National Australia Bank), ABN AMRO (Dutch bank, who also owned Standard Federal Bank, and LaSalle Bank), Citi Bank, Cole Taylor Bank, and mb Financial Bank) which allowed the family to move to various communities across the US, including Tampa, Florida; Harding Township, New Jersey; and West Bloomfield, Michigan, where he retired in late 2018, from his position of Senior Vice President, and Director of Enterprise Risk Management. Upon retirement, Mike and Nancy left their West Bloomfield home of 22 years, to return to Muncie, Indiana where they met, and became regular members of Commonway Church. Mike was an avid, life-long swimmer, and swam on his Jr. High and High School swimming teams, as well as the Ball State University swim team. More recently, Mike was a “regular” at his morning swim workout at the Muncie YMCA. Services will be held at Orchard Lake Community Church, Presbyterian in West Bloomfield, Michigan, and at Commonway Church in Muncie, Indiana, at times to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to The , The , or Orchard Lake Community Church, Presbyterian.
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 15, 2020