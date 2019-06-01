|
Bell, Michael Vincent, 83, of Holly, MI, passed away on May 31, 2019. He was born to Ruth Ann Glover and Joseph Vincent Bell on march 14, 1936 in Lathrup Village, MI. Michael was a graduate of Michigan State University, who taught for the Pontiac School District for 24 years. Michael is survived by his wife of 56 years, Virginia Bell, his children, Stephanie (Scott) Robertson and Mark Vincent (Laura Morales) Bell and 5 grandchildren, Tyler, Riley and Kendall Robertson, Kye Snodsmith and Luna Lisa Bell. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, sister Anne (Dick) Poole, brother Joseph and beloved daughter, Lisa Bell Snodsmith. As a funeral service will not be held, the family will host a “Celebration of Life” at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to U of M Breast Cancer Research, or .
Published in The Oakland Press on June 2, 2019