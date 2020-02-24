Home

Michael Wesley

Michael Wesley Obituary
February 22, 2020. Age 68. Beloved husband of Sandra. Loving father of Jerry (Rachel) Wesley, Kelly (Paul) Wesley, Heather (Kevin) Keeler, and Christine (Mike) Greger. Proud and adored grandfather of Brandie, Alexis, Bentley, Wesley, and Wyatt. Treasured brother of Fr. Andrew Wesley. Visitation Thursday 3-9pm with a 7pm Sharing of Memories Service & Visitation Friday from 9:30am until time of 11am Funeral Service at Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons Inc., 36900 Schoenherr Rd at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Interment, Resurrection Cemetery. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 25, 2020
