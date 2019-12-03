|
|
Michele Morningstar Presley was born July 20, 1952 to Lee Nelson and Betty Adell (Kurowski) Morningstar. She grew up in Troy, Michigan with her surviving siblings, David (Ruthann) Morningstar, Judy (Lynn) Rich, Sally Phillips, and Nancy (Jack) Cardinell. Michele graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor’s degree in Speech Pathology and a Master’s degree in Audiology. She worked as the director of the library in Addison Township, Michigan. Later, she worked at the library in Palestine, Texas. She married her high school and college sweetheart, William Harrison Presley, III. The two were married August 2, 1974. They were blessed with three children, Elizabeth Anne (Nathan) Winkelman, Courtney Lynn (Patrick John) Butcher, and Daniel Jameson (Erin Lynn) Presley. Her children, in turn, gave her the joys of her life, her grandchildren, Ammon and Eli; Harrison, Jack and Evelyn; Kylee, Timothy, and Lillian. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews who will greatly miss the joys that was their loved Aunt Tuts. Michele was passionate about her miniature horses. She showed many of them at the National Championships, especially her much loved Strutt. She will also be missed by her mini donkey, Amos; her spirit animal. Michele will be missed by her family and friends. We, her family, are especially grateful to her adopted Texas family, Randy and Laura Beth Demse. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Pixley Funeral Home, 322 W. University Dr., Rochester, MI. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 2 p.m. at White Chapel Cemetery, 621 W. Long Lake Rd., Troy, MI.
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 4, 2019