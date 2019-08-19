The Oakland Press Obituaries
Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home of Pontiac
268 N. Perry St.
Pontiac, MI 48342
(248) 758-1913
Meaux, Mildred age 94, of Rochester, MI passed away on August 16, 2019. Loving mother of Leon III (Florence) Meaux, Monica Emerson, Cynthia Anderson, Cathy (Dorne) Adams. Grandmother of Jason, Kellie, Marshall III, Jimmie, Denise, Leon, Langston, Courtney (Houston) and Kyle (Katherine). Great-Grandmother of Bryan, Ashley, Brandon, Blair, Marshall IV, Janelle, Kendall, Khloe, Harper, Kaleb, and Elijah. Family hour 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Welcome Missionary Baptist Church, 143 Oneida St. in Pontiac with a service Celebrating her Life commencing immediately at 11 a.m. Final arrangements entrusted to Lawrence E Moon Funeral Home, 268 N. Perry St., Pontiac, MI.
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 20, 2019
