“Milly” of Waterford; November 21, 2019; age 95; Loving wife of Robert W. Frick for 71 years; Beloved mother of Robert (Darla Broberg) Frick, Jr., Raymond (Janice) Frick, Ron (Sheila) Frick and Lucy (Michael) Capone; Also cherished by seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Mrs. Frick was a long time member of Christ Lutheran Church. She enjoyed playing bridge, bowling and sailing. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 5987 Williams Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the Church on Monday 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Church. Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 22, 2019