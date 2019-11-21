The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
(248) 674-4181
Resources
More Obituaries for MILLICENT FRICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MILLICENT A. FRICK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MILLICENT A. FRICK Obituary
“Milly” of Waterford; November 21, 2019; age 95; Loving wife of Robert W. Frick for 71 years; Beloved mother of Robert (Darla Broberg) Frick, Jr., Raymond (Janice) Frick, Ron (Sheila) Frick and Lucy (Michael) Capone; Also cherished by seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Mrs. Frick was a long time member of Christ Lutheran Church. She enjoyed playing bridge, bowling and sailing. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 5987 Williams Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the Church on Monday 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Church. Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MILLICENT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -