Milton A. Rhinevault, age 76, of Holly, died Saturday, March 28, 2020. He was born in Ortonville on August 23, 1943 to Carl and Frances (Schivider) Rhinevault. He was retired from General Motors and was a member of the Oakland County Sportsman's Club. He was preceded in death by his wife Beverly and daughter Cindy. Surviving are 3 stepdaughters, Clara, Cathy, and Jennifer; 5 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and several brothers and sisters. Memorial services will be held at a later date. www.dryerfuneralhomeholly.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 31, 2020