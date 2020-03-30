The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dryer Funeral Home, Inc.
101 First St.
Holly, MI 48442
(248) 634-8291
Resources
More Obituaries for Milton Rhinevault
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Milton A. Rhinevault


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Milton A. Rhinevault Obituary
Milton A. Rhinevault, age 76, of Holly, died Saturday, March 28, 2020. He was born in Ortonville on August 23, 1943 to Carl and Frances (Schivider) Rhinevault. He was retired from General Motors and was a member of the Oakland County Sportsman's Club. He was preceded in death by his wife Beverly and daughter Cindy. Surviving are 3 stepdaughters, Clara, Cathy, and Jennifer; 5 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and several brothers and sisters. Memorial services will be held at a later date. www.dryerfuneralhomeholly.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Milton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dryer Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -