Molly Aviva Brodak

Molly Aviva Brodak Obituary
Molly Aviva Brodak - March 29, 1980 - March 8, 2020. Molly was an American poet, writer, teacher and baker. She was born in Rochester to Nora (nee Brown), Joseph Brodak, and sister Rebecca. Molly attended Rochester High, Oakland University and W. VA. U. (MFA). Molly was Poetry Fellow at Emory and taught at W. Va; Augusta St., SCAD, GA College, Kennesaw St., and Emory. She published work in dozens of magazines, created thre poetry chapbooks, wrote a book which won the Iowa Poetry prize and published a memoir. Molly was founder of "Kookie House" that specialized in unique cookes and cakes. She was a 2018 finalist on "Great American Baking Show". She is survived by her parents, sister, half-sister, Suzanne, grandmother Barbara, husband Blake Butler, nephew Zander, two aunts, four uncles and fourteen cousins. Molly died in Atlanta, GA. A funeral was held there March 15. A memorial service will be held in Michigan later this spring. (734) 560-2737.
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 25, 2020
