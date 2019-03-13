|
|
Wygant, Molly Theresa, beloved wife of David (deceased), and mother of Mark (deceased), Shawn, Jennifer, Shannon, and June, went to be with the Lord on March 11, 2019. Her passions for all kinds of music, genuine love of people, and lively sense of humor marked her daily work at St Hugo's school. Her family, while overwhelmed at this great loss, is deeply grateful for the privilege of having been blessed by the gift of a strong, courageous, faith-filled mother who gave untiringly of herself to the very end. Mass of Resurrection will be at St. Hugo of the Hills on Saturday March 16 at 11:00 A.M. In Lieu of flowers please make a donation for the formation of priests at Sacred Heart Seminary Detroit MI
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 14, 2019