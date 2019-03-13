Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Molly Wygant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Molly Theresa Wygant

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Molly Theresa Wygant Obituary
Wygant, Molly Theresa, beloved wife of David (deceased), and mother of Mark (deceased), Shawn, Jennifer, Shannon, and June, went to be with the Lord on March 11, 2019. Her passions for all kinds of music, genuine love of people, and lively sense of humor marked her daily work at St Hugo's school. Her family, while overwhelmed at this great loss, is deeply grateful for the privilege of having been blessed by the gift of a strong, courageous, faith-filled mother who gave untiringly of herself to the very end. Mass of Resurrection will be at St. Hugo of the Hills on Saturday March 16 at 11:00 A.M. In Lieu of flowers please make a donation for the formation of priests at Sacred Heart Seminary Detroit MI
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.