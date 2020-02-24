The Oakland Press Obituaries
Montrell X. Thomas Obituary
THOMAS, MONTRELL X. Age 23, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at his residence. Family hour 10 a.m. Friday February 28, 2020 from the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, 268 North Perry Street, with funeral service commencing at 11 a.m. Interment Perry Mount Park Cemetery, 878 North Perry Street. Friends and pallbearers will assemble at the funeral home 10 a.m. Friday. Mr. Thomas will lie instate in the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, and may be viewed from 12 noon-8 p.m. Thursday.
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 25, 2020
