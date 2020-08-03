1/
Morton R. Carter
CARTER, MORTON R.; 86; of Waterford, MI; died Sunday August 2, 2020; born December 30, 1933 in Louisa, KY. Surviving are his wife, Hazel Carter, son Jeffrey Carter, daughters Jennifer Heitsch and Eva Schlenkert, 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren . He retired from G.M. (Pontiac Motors) after 34 years of service. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home, Waterford. To send a private condolence to the family visit:

Published in The Oakland Press from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home
5391 Highland Road
Waterford, MI 48327
248-673-1213
