CARTER, MORTON R.; 86; of Waterford, MI; died Sunday August 2, 2020; born December 30, 1933 in Louisa, KY. Surviving are his wife, Hazel Carter, son Jeffrey Carter, daughters Jennifer Heitsch and Eva Schlenkert, 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren . He retired from G.M. (Pontiac Motors) after 34 years of service. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home, Waterford. To send a private condolence to the family visit:



