of Lapeer formerly of Clarkston; passed away June 6, 2020; age 97; preceded in death by her husband William; mother of Gary (Diana) Robertson & Carol (Paul) Lenneman; also survived by 4 grandchildren. Nadine was a member of Maranatha Baptist Church, Clarkston and had worked in the accounting dept of Kmart. Private cemetery service at Grandlawn Cemetery, Detroit. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorials may be made to Maranatha Baptist Church. Please leave a memory or condolence on Nadine’s online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.