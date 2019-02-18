The Oakland Press Obituaries
Nancy Caroline Maas

Nancy Caroline Maas Obituary
Maas, Nancy Caroline, 87, of Deer Park died Saturday morning February 16, 2019 at Mill Creek Memory Care in Marquette, Michigan. Born on April 28, 1931 in Pontiac, she was the daughter of Warren (Dan) and Laurie (McTiver) Abbott. She graduated from Western Michigan with an elementary teaching degree. She married Wesley Maas on August 28, 1954. They raised their family and resided in the Pontiac and Clarkston areas. She taught kindergarten for 33 years in the city of Pontiac. She and Wesley retired and moved to Deer Park in 1986. They wintered near Weslaco, Texas. Following the death of her husband, Wesley, in September 2002, she remained in Deer Park and wintered in Marquette. She enjoyed her family, bird watching, gardening, walking and traveling. In 2012, Nancy moved to Mill Creek Memory Care in Marquette. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Wesley and sister, Karen (Abbott) Greer. Survivors include her four children; Laura (Gary) Mills of Cedar Springs, Daniel (Nancy) Maas and Paul (Carol) Maas of Marquette and Jennifer (Daniel) Carr of White Lake, seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Per request, cremation services were accorded. A memorial service is planned for June 29, 2019 in Deer Park. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at . Beaulieu Funeral Home in Newberry is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 19, 2019
