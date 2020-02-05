|
DEWEY, NANCY (TOSHIKO); of Waterford, passed away February 2, 2020 at 95 years of age. Born August 25, 1924. Daughter of the late Schichiro and Katsu Okuma; loving mother of Kathy (Tony Siqueido) Dewey and Dwayne (Misty) Dewey; proud grandmother of Aaron and Paige; and proud great grandmother to Owen; sister to the late Fumiko Okuma, the late Fukuko Okuma and the late Masaaki Okuma. Funeral Services entrusted to COATS FUNERAL HOME – Waterford. Kindly keep Nancy and her family in your thoughts and prayers during this time. To post a condolence, please visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 9, 2020