Sharp, Nancy E., 72, of West Bloomfield, passed away on April 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father, Ray, mother Gwendolyn, and her husband Raymond. Nancy is survived by her sons Jeffrey (Julianne) and Gregory (Colleen), her sisters Virginia (Ned), Janet (Daniel), and her grandchildren Griffin, Dillon, Adelaide, Connor, and Evelyn. Nancy led a life dedicated to learning. She had a career as a teacher in the Huron Valley School District. She had a passion for reading and was committed to sharing that love with everyone she knew. Nancy was always very proud of her Irish heritage as well as her life in Birmingham – especially her time at the First Baptist Church. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on June 1st at the First Baptist Church of Birmingham. Nancy was cremated at her request.
Published in The Oakland Press on May 26, 2019