|
|
LANKFORD, NANCY ELAINE; of Milford, passed away August 15, 2019 at 82 years of age. Born in Pontiac, Michigan on March 2, 1937, to the late Edwin and Mary Christina Ives, nee Keith. Dear mother of Craig (Julie) Lankford, Karen (Keith) Carnes, Pam (Larry) O’Leary and Mike Lankford; proud grandmother of Chelsea (Derek) Brown, Rylee O’Leary and Delaney Carnes; great grandmother of Norah and Noelle Brown. Nancy was a longtime resident of Milford, working for the Milford Post Office for 20 years. She was a lady of faith who loved attending bible study at her church. Nancy lived for her children. When she was doubly blessed with grandchildren, and again with great-grandchildren, they truly were her pride and joy. A faithful woman, her prayers focused on them as well. She trusted in the Lord to meet her every need. Now she will receive her reward as promised in God's Word where, ‘He will wipe every tear from (her) their eyes. There will be no more death’ or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.” (Rev. 21:9 kjv) A memorial service will be held on September 20, 2019, 11 a.m. at Milford United Methodist Church, 1200 Atlantic Street, Milford. Arrangements entrusted to COATS FUNERAL HOME- Waterford. Memorial donations may be directed to Milford United Methodist Church. To post a condolence, visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 15, 2019