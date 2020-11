Nancy Ellen Davidge (Hafner), age 93, of Auburn Hills, Michigan passed away Monday November 2, 2020. Nancy was born the daughter of Anthony and Hazel (Stamman) Hafner on February 9, 1927 in Detroit, Michigan. Nancy graduated from Centerline High School and married Alfred Davidge on August 9, 1946. Nancy is predeceased by her husband Alfred; and son Anthony. She is survived by her children Timothy (Susan) Davidge and Gail Micheals; grandchildren Garrett, Clint, Deanna, Ryan, Tara, and Brian; 10 great-grandchildren; and brother Bud Hafner. A graveside service will be held on Friday November 6, 2020 at noon at Christian Memorial Cemetery, located at 521 Hamlin Rd in Rochester Hills. Covid protocols of social distancing and masks will be in place. Share memoriesonline at:



