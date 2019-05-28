|
|
of Oxford formerly of Caro; passed away May 26, 2019 due to complications during her battle with cancer; age 52; beloved wife/college sweetheart of Russ for 25 years; loving mother of Katie & Gabe; dear sister of Tom (Joey) Sarna, Robert L. (Linda) Sarna, Juliana (Brian) Bostick & Jane (Tony) Curatola; many nieces, nephews, in-laws & friends; preceded in death by parents Leo & Sophie Sarna. Nancy earned a Bachelor’s degree from Central Michigan University and was employed by One10 Marketing, Troy as Senior Creative Director. Nothing was more important to her than her family. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Wednesday 3:00-9:00 PM. Funeral Mass Thursday 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Lake Orion. Private interment Lakeview Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family for the future education of Katie & Gabe https://www.gofundme.com/nancy-lee-last-gift-to-her-children. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on May 29, 2019