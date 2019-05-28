The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
(248) 625-5231
For more information about
Nancy MANSFIELD
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy MANSFIELD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy L. (SARNA) MANSFIELD

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nancy L. (SARNA) MANSFIELD Obituary
of Oxford formerly of Caro; passed away May 26, 2019 due to complications during her battle with cancer; age 52; beloved wife/college sweetheart of Russ for 25 years; loving mother of Katie & Gabe; dear sister of Tom (Joey) Sarna, Robert L. (Linda) Sarna, Juliana (Brian) Bostick & Jane (Tony) Curatola; many nieces, nephews, in-laws & friends; preceded in death by parents Leo & Sophie Sarna. Nancy earned a Bachelor’s degree from Central Michigan University and was employed by One10 Marketing, Troy as Senior Creative Director. Nothing was more important to her than her family. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Wednesday 3:00-9:00 PM. Funeral Mass Thursday 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Lake Orion. Private interment Lakeview Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family for the future education of Katie & Gabe https://www.gofundme.com/nancy-lee-last-gift-to-her-children. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
Download Now