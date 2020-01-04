|
(BRADY) of Waterford; January 1, 2020; age 68; Beloved wife of Steve; Loving mother of Jeffrey (Junko) Farmar, Loma Harrington (John Birge), Mary (Bryan) Allen, Patty (Barry) Wilson, Debbie Combs, Jim (Terri) Blovet and Roger (Shawn) Blovet; Sister of the late Larry Willhite (Mary); Niece of June Coker; Aunt of Matthew Willhite; Also cherished by fourteen grandchildren, one great-grandchild, two expected, and many life long friends. Mrs. Spindler was a server at Copperstone’s Restaurant in Waterford for over 30 years and was a member of The River Church. Memorials may be made to the Melanoma Research Foundation. Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 5, 2020