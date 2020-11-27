1/
Nancy Laurene Cook
COOK, NANCY LAURENE, age 85, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020. She was born on November 22, 1935 in Waterford, MI to parents Ervin and Hazel Vallad. Nancy enjoyed painting, crocheting, and adding to her salt and pepper shaker collection. She loved her dog Chase and also loved to travel and watch and feed the neighborhood birds. Nancy is survived by daughters, Loraine Vallad and Janet (Jim) Allen; step-children: Patti (John) Rohman, Dean (Martha) Cook, Robert (Katie Ellen) Cook, Debbie (Dean) Miller, Linda (Steven) Spare; 19 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; siblings: Earlene Vallad, Robert (Helen) Vallad, Richard (Joan) Vallad, Paul (Arlene) Vallad, David Vallad, Alan (Mary Jo) Vallad, Ervin (Jill) Vallad, and Steven (Lorna) Vallad. She was preceded in death by both parents; first husband, John Dunn; second husband, Norman Carter Cook; sisters: Faith Vallad, and Eleanor Boatright. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME – WATERFORD. Due to COVID restrictions, masks are required for entrance and only 25 people can occupy the building at a time. Thank for your understanding and cooperation. To post a tribute, visit www.CoatsFuneralHome.com

Published in The Oakland Press from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
