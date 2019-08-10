The Oakland Press Obituaries
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
(248) 625-5231
NANCY GLENN
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
12:30 PM
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
NANCY LEE GLENN


1937 - 2019
NANCY LEE GLENN Obituary
of Waterford formerly of Three Oaks; August 8, 2019; age 82; preceded in death by husband Thomas and grandson Jeremy Ragatz; mother of Jodi Glenn, Mark (Maria) Glenn & Wendy (Jim) Boskee; grandma of Tim Ragatz II, Marc Glenn, Matt Glenn, Mike Glenn, Mitch Glenn, Melanie Glenn, Eric Boskee & Kara Boskee; great grandma of Abbigail & Taylor Ragatz; sister of Mary Lou Schmaltz; sister in law of Marie Harned. Nancy retired from Oakland County in computer services and enjoyed bowling & camping. Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Monday 3-5pm & 7-9pm. Funeral Service Tuesday 12:30pm at the funeral home. Interment Lakeview Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer Assn. Online guestbook
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 11, 2019
