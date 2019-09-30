The Oakland Press Obituaries
Sorenson-Lockwood Funeral Home Inc
1108 W North Down River Rd
Grayling, MI 49738
(989) 348-2951
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Sorenson-Lockwood Funeral Home Inc
1108 W North Down River Rd
Grayling, MI 49738
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Sorenson-Lockwood Funeral Home Inc
1108 W North Down River Rd
Grayling, MI 49738
Interment
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Oak Hill Cemetery
Pontiac, MI
Nancy Lee Goscicki-Eastin


1936 - 2019
Nancy Lee Goscicki-Eastin Obituary
Nancy Lee Goscicki-Eastin, 82, of Grayling passed away peacefully September 27, 2019. Nancy was born to Lester and Ruth (Lewis) English in Pontiac on February 23, 1936. Nancy and her husband Bennie made their home in Commerce Township Mi. where they raised their kids, Nancy loved driving school bus for Walled Lake Consolidated Schools, where she retired. Nancy ran the kitchen at the Westland convalescent home after her husband Bennie built the facility, Nancy enjoyed her time working for Dr. Aragon in Walled Lake Mi. Visitation will be held at Sorenson-Lockwood Funeral Home on October 2, 2019 between 11-1 p.m. with service beginning at 1 p.m. Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Pontiac, MI on October 4, 2019 at 12 nooon. Condolences may be sent to www.sorensonlockwood.com. Arranngements by Sorenson-Lockwood Funeral Home in Grayling, MI.
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 1, 2019
