Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Shepherd of the Lakes Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Forsberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Lou Forsberg


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Lou Forsberg Obituary
Nancy Lou Forsberg; age 89, born in Jamestown, NY in 1930, resident of Novi, MI; August 26, 2019. Beloved wife of J. Marvin Forsberg who preceeded her in death (2002); sister of Sylvia Lucas who proceeded her in death (2013) loving mother of Keith (Mariana) Forsberg of Sumner, WA, Bruce (Sylvia) Forsberg of Montpelier, VT, and Darlene (Skip) Roche of Arlington, IL; also 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Forsberg was retired from Bloomfield Hills Schools. She lived at Fox Run Senior Community where she was an active participant in many community activities and gave to many charitable causes. Memorial Service & Inurnment to be held at Shepherd of the Lakes Lutheran Church on Oct 5, 2019 at 10 a.m. Memorial donations to Angela Hospice, Livonia, MI.
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.