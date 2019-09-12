|
Nancy Lou Forsberg; age 89, born in Jamestown, NY in 1930, resident of Novi, MI; August 26, 2019. Beloved wife of J. Marvin Forsberg who preceeded her in death (2002); sister of Sylvia Lucas who proceeded her in death (2013) loving mother of Keith (Mariana) Forsberg of Sumner, WA, Bruce (Sylvia) Forsberg of Montpelier, VT, and Darlene (Skip) Roche of Arlington, IL; also 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Forsberg was retired from Bloomfield Hills Schools. She lived at Fox Run Senior Community where she was an active participant in many community activities and gave to many charitable causes. Memorial Service & Inurnment to be held at Shepherd of the Lakes Lutheran Church on Oct 5, 2019 at 10 a.m. Memorial donations to Angela Hospice, Livonia, MI.
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 15, 2019