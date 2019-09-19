|
|
Age 74, of Flushing, formerly of Clarkson, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Funeral services will be held 1 PM, Monday, September 23, 2019 at Sharp Funeral Homes, Miller Road Chapel, 8138 Miller Road, Swartz Creek. Pastor Jeff Jaggers will officiate. Private burial will take place in All Saints Cemetery, Clarkson. Visitation will be held Sunday 4 PM to 7 PM and 12 PM until time of service at 1 PM Monday. Those desiring may make contributions to the Delivering Hope, a weekend backpack food program at http://deliveringhopeforkids.org/. Nancy was born on August 22, 1945 in Pontiac, the daughter of Mr. & Mrs. George and Ursula (White) Rupert. Nancy and Lawrence Mitchell were united in marriage on October 12, 1962 in Pontiac. In her free time she enjoyed crafting and making greeting cards. She is survived by her daughter Natalie (Lee) Mitchell-Napier; two grandchildren, Kelsey Napier and James Napier; and her beloved cat, Lily. Nancy was preceded in death by her, husband, Lawrence; daughter, Christine; mother, Ursula; father, George; step-mother, Virginia; and two sisters, Ann Rupert Voll. Tributes may be shared at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 20, 2019