of White Lake; passed away peacefully August 27, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband William “Bill” of 62 years and her grandson Jack Flynn. Beloved mother of Nancy E., Tim (Sandy), Mary (Eric) Johnson, Anne (John Rider), Michael (Nancy A.), Rosemari (Matt) Cawood, Christina (Dave) Deters, Brian P. (Mari), Mark and daughter-in-law Liz. Proud grandmother of 20 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Nancy enjoyed Ukrainian dancing in her community in Perth Amboy, NJ. She was also a member of the choir at St. Patrick Church and volunteered at the school. In addition to raising her large family, she welcomed her mother, Mary Knoz and mother-in-law, Emma Flynn into her boisterous home. Having taught herself how to read at the age of 4, she became a wizard with words and helped many improve their reading and writing skills. She enjoyed volunteering at the White Lake Township Library and as an Election Worker. She proudly served as an alternate delegate at the 1980 RNC in Detroit for presidential nominee Ronald Reagan. She spent many winters on Hutchinson Island (Florida) with Bill, enjoying time with family and friends who frequently came to visit. The family would also like to express their appreciation for the comfort and care that Nancy received during the past 4 years at Mendelson Assisted Living. Memorial Mass 10 am Wednesday, September 9th at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Waterford. Private Inurnment Great Lakes National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Mendelson Assisted Living or Right to Life. online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com
.