Nancy L. Sheldon; age 83; passed away on April 29, 2020. Nancy is the beloved wife of the late Jerry Sheldon; mother of Lorrie (the late Scott) Woodard, Cindy (Pat) Behnke, Jeri (Wayne) LaFave and Kelly (Kevin) Brown; grandmother of Melissa, Allison, Ashley, Raleigh, Taylor, Zachary, Austin and Kelsey; and great grandmother of Elowen, Callan, Arden, Kolton, Primrose, Carson, Caroline, Clara and the late Jessica. She is also the dear sister of Bob (Jan) Stocker and Pat (the late Jim) Moshier. Nancy was loved by all and will be dearly missed

Published in The Oakland Press from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
