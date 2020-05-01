Nancy Sheldon
1936 - 2020
Nancy L. Sheldon; age 83; passed away on April 29, 2020. Nancy is the beloved wife of the late Jerry Sheldon; mother of Lorrie (the late Scott) Woodard, Cindy (Pat) Behnke, Jeri (Wayne) LaFave and Kelly (Kevin) Brown; grandmother of Melissa, Allison, Ashley, Raleigh, Taylor, Zachary, Austin and Kelsey; and great grandmother of Elowen, Callan, Arden, Kolton, Primrose, Carson, Caroline, Clara and the late Jessica. She is also the dear sister of Bob (Jan) Stocker and Pat (the late Jim) Moshier. Nancy was loved by all and will be dearly missed

Published in The Oakland Press from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home - Lake Orion
111 East Flint Street
Lake Orion, MI 48362
(248) 693-8336
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Was so sorry to hear this. If there is anything I can do for you guys, please let me know. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Colleen Sheldon
Family
So sorry for your loss. Thinking of you.
Cheryl McLachlan
Friend
Lorrie and family we are so sorry for your loss. You are all in our thoughts and prayers.
DaveLaurie Longchamps
Friend
I am so very sorry for the loss of your dear Mother she was very well loved . I am sending lots of prayers in your time of sorrow may you find comfort in the days ahead. Again I am so very sorry for your loss Jeri . you are in my thoughts always.
Linda Sheldon-DeBoer
Family
May the love and memories of your dear mom give comfort in these difficult days ahead.
Kris Atchley
Acquaintance
