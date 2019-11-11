The Oakland Press Obituaries
Hopcroft Funeral Home - Madison Heights
31145 John R. Road
Madison Heights, MI 48071
Nancy Urashevich Obituary
Nancy Urashevich, age 86, passed away on November 8, 2019. She was born January 15, 1933. Beloved wife of the late Paul Urashevich, Jr. Dear mother of Michael and the late Laura. Survived by her grandson Nicholas and sister, Joann (Dominic) Palazzolo. Visitation Tuesday, November 12th from 3 pm to 8 pm at Hopcroft Funeral Home, 31145 John R Road, Madison Heights, MI 48071. Wednesday, November 13th, Instate at 9:30 am with a Mass at 10:00 am at St. Lucy Church, 200 E Wattles Rd, Troy, MI 48085.
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 12, 2019
