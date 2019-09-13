The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home of Pontiac
268 N. Perry St.
Pontiac, MI 48342
(248) 758-1913
Lying in State
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home of Pontiac
268 N. Perry St.
Pontiac, MI 48342
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home of Pontiac
268 N. Perry St.
Pontiac, MI 48342
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home of Pontiac
268 N. Perry St.
Pontiac, MI 48342
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nannie Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nannie "Belle" Murphy


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nannie "Belle" Murphy Obituary
Murphy, Nannie "Belle", age 91, passed away Wednesday September 11, 2019 at Canterbury on the Lake. Family hour 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 from the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, 268 N. Perry Street, with Funeral Service commencing immediately at 11 a.m. Pastor Chad Britt, Officiating. Interment Perry Mount Park Cemetery, 878 North Perry St. Friends and Pallbearers will assemble at the funeral home 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Mrs. Murphy will lie instate in the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home and may be viewed from 3-8 p.m. Friday.
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nannie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home of Pontiac
Download Now