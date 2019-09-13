|
Murphy, Nannie "Belle", age 91, passed away Wednesday September 11, 2019 at Canterbury on the Lake. Family hour 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 from the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, 268 N. Perry Street, with Funeral Service commencing immediately at 11 a.m. Pastor Chad Britt, Officiating. Interment Perry Mount Park Cemetery, 878 North Perry St. Friends and Pallbearers will assemble at the funeral home 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Mrs. Murphy will lie instate in the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home and may be viewed from 3-8 p.m. Friday.
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 19, 2019