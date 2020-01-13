The Oakland Press Obituaries
Natalie Jane Wright

Natalie Jane Wright Obituary
Natalie Jane Wright left us too soon on January 11, 2020 at the age of 26. Beloved daughter of Doctor David and Margaret “Peggy” Wright. Cherished sister of Daniel Wright and Julia Wright. Dearest granddaughter of Frank and Jane Schmid and the late Donald and Barbara Wright. Great granddaughter of the late Bernard Jones and Estelle Thompson. Loving niece of Frank Schmid, Janet Schmid-Kliethermes (Steve), Paul Schmid (Karen), John Schmid, Lynne Wright, Debra Smith (Chris), and Steven Wright (Patty). Adored cousin of Paulie Schmid, Frankie Schmid, and Clara Schmid. Also many other caring family members and dear friends. Family will receive friends Friday, January 17, 2020 from 3-8pm with a 7pm Sharing of Memories at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Funeral Mass Saturday, January 18, 2020, 10am at Holy Name Catholic Church, 630 Harmon St., Birmingham. Visitation at church begins at 9:30am. In lieu of flowers, please consider bringing a children’s book to the visitation or church to be donated to Detroit Public Schools. View obituary and share memories at AJDesmond.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 15, 2020
