Nathan Thomas Manuel

In Loving Memory of Nathan Thomas Manuel July 10, 1978 - May 3, 2003 Gone is the face we loved so dear, Silent is the voice we loved to hear; Too far away for sight or speech, But not too far for thought to reach, Sweet to remember him who once was here, And who though absent, is just as dear. Love Always, Mom, Dad, Chandra, Brooke, Hope, Trevor, Phil, Rocco, Katie, Nick, Caylee, Carigan, Sophia, Natalia, Hayden, Liliana, Harper, Elliott, Mason and Charlotte
Published in The Oakland Press on July 10, 2019
