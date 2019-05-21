Home

Noordhoorn, Nedra, of Highland, passed away while in the loving care of her family on May 8, 2019. She was 79 years old. She is survived by her husband, Christian of 56 years; daughters, Ingrid (Phil) Clover, and Dr. Maura Noordhoorn; grandchildren, Liam, Alexandra, and Teresa Gregory, Luke, and Jerod Clover; also many extended family and dear friends. In remembrance of the life of Nedra Noordhoorn, a gathering will be held at Silver Maples, 100 Silver Maples Dr., Chelsea, MI 48118 on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 2:00PM to 5:00PM. Memorial Contributions can be made to the ALS Association, PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022. For further information phone 248-684-6645 or visit
Published in The Oakland Press on May 22, 2019
