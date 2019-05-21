|
|
Noordhoorn, Nedra, of Highland, passed away while in the loving care of her family on May 8, 2019. She was 79 years old. She is survived by her husband, Christian of 56 years; daughters, Ingrid (Phil) Clover, and Dr. Maura Noordhoorn; grandchildren, Liam, Alexandra, and Teresa Gregory, Luke, and Jerod Clover; also many extended family and dear friends. In remembrance of the life of Nedra Noordhoorn, a gathering will be held at Silver Maples, 100 Silver Maples Dr., Chelsea, MI 48118 on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 2:00PM to 5:00PM. Memorial Contributions can be made to the ALS Association, PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022. For further information phone 248-684-6645 or visit
Published in The Oakland Press on May 22, 2019