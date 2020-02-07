|
MENGHINI, NICHOLAS A. ”Nick”; of Waterford; passed away February 1, 2020 at 88 years of age. Loving husband of the late Dorothy; beloved father of Kim (Raymond) Brown, the late Peggy (Todd) Johnson, and Brian Menghini; grandfather of Jill (Steve), Jennifer (Justin), Sarah (Jim), Michelle (Lawrence), and Mendy (Terry); great grandfather of 14; brother-in-law of Joan (Richard) Jacobs and John Lustick. Nick was the only child of Italian immigrants in Iron Mountain in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. He grew up in this iron ore mining community, graduating from Iron Mountain High School in 1949. He attended Northern Michigan College of Education in Marquette, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1953, and immediately enlisted in the United States Army, serving in Germany during the Korean War. He married his wife of 62 years, Dorothy Lustick, whom he had met in college, on December 26, 1953. He later attended the University of Michigan and received his Master of Arts (Education) degree in 1967, then ushered in the first computer system for Waterford Schools. He served the Waterford School District for 34 years, teaching high school and middle school math and was the Director of Data Processing for many years, retiring in 1989. Nick enjoyed 25 years of retirement, wintering in Florida. He loved spending time with family and friends and staying active, which for him meant playing golf or poker. Memorial service Friday, February 14, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME - CLARKSTON, 8909 Dixie Hwy. Family will receive friends Friday at 10 a.m. until time of the service. Private interment at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan following service. Memorials may be made to the Waterford Foundation for Public Education. To send a condolence visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 9, 2020