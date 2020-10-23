1/1
NICHOLAS AND RILEY MELANSHEK
MELANSHEK, NICHOLAS R., October 17, 2020; age 34; MELANSHEK, RILEY J. October 14, 2020; age 6; Loving husband and daughter of Jessica; Dear son and granddaughter of Rick Melanshek and Gail (John) Kovaleski, and Riley's grandparents Kristi (Steve) Colton and Eric (Donna) Langley, and her great-grandparents Philip and Patricia Bird.; Brother and niece of Christie (Marc) Revitzer and Brittany (Christopher) Griffin. Preceded in death by Nick's grandparents Doris and William Krowl, Richard and Diana Melanshek. Nick was a Comic Book artist, and was creator and illustrator "White Cell Inoculation". Nick was a wonderful stay-at-home dad and Riley loved Unicorns, Foxes and Video Games. A Celebration of their lives will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family at GoFundMe. Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book

Published in The Oakland Press from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
