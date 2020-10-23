MELANSHEK, NICHOLAS R., October 17, 2020; age 34; MELANSHEK, RILEY J. October 14, 2020; age 6; Loving husband and daughter of Jessica; Dear son and granddaughter of Rick Melanshek and Gail (John) Kovaleski, and Riley's grandparents Kristi (Steve) Colton and Eric (Donna) Langley, and her great-grandparents Philip and Patricia Bird.; Brother and niece of Christie (Marc) Revitzer and Brittany (Christopher) Griffin. Preceded in death by Nick's grandparents Doris and William Krowl, Richard and Diana Melanshek. Nick was a Comic Book artist, and was creator and illustrator "White Cell Inoculation". Nick was a wonderful stay-at-home dad and Riley loved Unicorns, Foxes and Video Games. A Celebration of their lives will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family at GoFundMe. Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book



