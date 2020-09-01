1/1
Nicholas Duncan Roark
Nicholas Duncan Roark, age 37 of Berkley, passed away August 31, 2020. Beloved son of Sharon and the late Duncan. Loving brother of Ashley Roark. He is survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. A visitation with 10-person limit at a time in the building will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 12-3 p.m. at the Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home, 2125 12 Mile Road, Berkley (2 blocks west of Woodward Avenue). Share your memories at:

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home
2125 Twelve Mile Road
Berkley, MI 48072
(248) 398-6500
