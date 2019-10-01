|
|
Hevron, Nicholas Wayne, age 72 of Rochester Hills, passed away September 30, 2019. Loving husband of Mary Hevron. Dear father of Matthew (Joy) Hevron, Joshua (Laura) Hevron and Jonathan Hevron. Cherished grandfather of Josephine, Lilian and Sigmund Hevron. Funeral Mass, Friday, October 4, 2019 10 a.m. with an instate time of 9:30 a.m. at St. Irenaeus Catholic Church, 771 Old Perch Road, Rochester Hills. The family will receive friends Thursday, 3-8 p.m. at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd, Rochester. Interment Guardian Angel Cemetery. Memorials in Nicholas’ name may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society or U of D Jesuit High School. Online guest book:
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 2, 2019