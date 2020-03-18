The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home
5391 Highland Road
Waterford, MI 48327
248-673-1213
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home
5391 Highland Road
Waterford, MI 48327
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
7:00 PM
Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home
5391 Highland Road
Waterford, MI 48327
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home
5391 Highland Road
Waterford, MI 48327
View Map
Nick Naum


1945 - 2020
Nick Naum Obituary
NAUM, NICK; March 17, 2020; Age 74; born November 8, 1945 in Bitola, Macedonia; son of the late Ilija and Kadrinka Naum; step-father of Ronda Comparoni (Pete), Step-Grandfather of Dolly Marsh, Tim Marsh (Emily), Fred Rider, Stephanie Rider, Jenna Smelser, Andrew Smelser (Danielle), Jaclyn Comparoni, Katie Comparoni; brother of Kiril Naum (Ilinka), George Naum and Tome Naumovski; uncle of Helen Naum Gill, Julia Naum, Anna Naumovski, Kathleen Kunkel, Tommy Naumovski Jr., Nicole Naum. Nick retired after forty years of service at General Motors. He was an avid soccer player and golfer and a long time member of the Pontiac Country Club. A Celebration of Nick’s Life will be held Friday, March 20, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home, Waterford. Interment to follow Crescent Hills Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday 5-9 p.m. Pomen Service 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to The Guest House of Fowlerville. To send a private condolence to the family visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 19, 2020
