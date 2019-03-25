|
Smith, Nola M.; of Troy; died March 24, 2019; at age 84. She was born September 15, 1934 in Clawson to Henry and Jessie (maiden name: Brust) Malone. Nola is survived by her children: Deborah (Bill) Belcher, Holly (Thomas) Rossi, Dale Smith, Kathryn Kochanski; 15 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dale Howard Smith; her sister, Loretta (Al) Baldwin; and her brothers, Harvey (Nancy) Malone and James (Doris) Malone. Visitation 2 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Gramer Funeral Home, 705 North Main Street (Livernois between 14 & 15 Mile Rd.), Clawson, MI 48017; (248) 435-9010. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, instate at 10 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-Day Saints, 2784 East Square Lake Rd., Troy, MI 48085.
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 26, 2019