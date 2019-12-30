|
|
Norbert Anthony Zielke Jr., age 86, of North Branch died December 25, 2019 at McLaren - Lapeer Region with his loving family beside him. Norbert was born August 2, 1933 in Hamtramck, Michigan. He serviced his country honorably in the U.S. Army, and married Joyce Lemaster on May 8, 1981. Norbert was a strong supporter of the American Legion, enjoyed fishing, golfing, and trips to casino. Norbert is survived by his wife Joyce, children: Daniel (Kim) Lidster, Cindy (Jim) Harrison, Edwin (Wendy) Lidster, 19 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, special nieces and nephews: Karen, Rudy, Billy, Cathy, Jim, and Godson Kelly. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings: Rick, Jerry, Fred, Virginia, children: Tony “Darrel”, Glinda, Roger, Charlie, and Rodney. Cremation has taken place and a memorial gathering for Norbert will take place in early spring. Norbert’s cremains will be interred at Great Lakes National Cemetery Arrangements entrusted to Jansen Family Funeral Home - Columbiaville. Memorial contributions in memory of Norbert may be made to any local American Legion Post. Share memories, condolences, and photos online with the family at:
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 31, 2019