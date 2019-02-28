The Oakland Press Obituaries
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
NORMA J. SHORE

NORMA J. SHORE Obituary
of Pontiac; Went home to be with the Lord February 28, 2019; age 76; Loving wife of the late Richard J. Shore for 30 years; Beloved mother of Rick (Melanie) Anderson and Kimberly (Frank) Tavarez; Devoted grandmother of Ryan, Marissa, Michaila, Mia and Reece; Also cherished by her late dog Toby. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Victory Baptist Church, 3041 Reeder Road, Clarkston. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church. Interment will follow at Ottawa Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Michigan Humane Society. Arrangements by the RIVERSIDE CHAPEL, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 1, 2019
