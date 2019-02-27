|
of Clarkston formerly of Rochester Hills; passed away at home February 25, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer; age 55; father of Eric & Mitchell Heinrich and their mother Annemarie; son of Ernest & Carole Heinrich; brother of Nancy & Howard Heinrich. Norm worked hard his entire life and was very successful managing multiple local businesses. He was incredibly proud of his two sons. A memorial celebration of his life will be held in the Spring. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorial donations may be made in honor of Norm to “Al MS foundation.” Online guestbook and updated service details at www.wintfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 3, 2019