|
|
of Waterford; February 3, 2020; age 88; Loving husband of Terry Salisbury Tick and the late Fran Tick; Beloved father of Tony (Gretchen) Arnold, Michael Arnold, Kimberly Arnold, Frank (Shelli) Arnold, Frances (Craig) Kline, Chris (Wendi) Butler and Kari (Jon) Dickey; Brother of the late Katherine Likens, the late Ray Tick and the late Fay Tick; Beloved grandfather of Nick, Bryan (Lauren), Katrina (A.J.), Brandi, Jenna (Josh), Zachery, Anthony, Drew and Nick; Great-grandfather of Luciano, Benjamin, Max and Jack. Mr. Tick was a General Foreman at the General Motors Fiero Plant and was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church and enjoyed golf, cribbage and fishing. Military Honors will be rendered on Monday, May 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Great Lakes National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 9, 2020