The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
(248) 674-4181
Service
Monday, May 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Great Lakes National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for NORMAN TICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NORMAN E. TICK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NORMAN E. TICK Obituary
of Waterford; February 3, 2020; age 88; Loving husband of Terry Salisbury Tick and the late Fran Tick; Beloved father of Tony (Gretchen) Arnold, Michael Arnold, Kimberly Arnold, Frank (Shelli) Arnold, Frances (Craig) Kline, Chris (Wendi) Butler and Kari (Jon) Dickey; Brother of the late Katherine Likens, the late Ray Tick and the late Fay Tick; Beloved grandfather of Nick, Bryan (Lauren), Katrina (A.J.), Brandi, Jenna (Josh), Zachery, Anthony, Drew and Nick; Great-grandfather of Luciano, Benjamin, Max and Jack. Mr. Tick was a General Foreman at the General Motors Fiero Plant and was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church and enjoyed golf, cribbage and fishing. Military Honors will be rendered on Monday, May 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Great Lakes National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NORMAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -