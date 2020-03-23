|
WINTER, NORMAN EDWARD, of Waterford, passed away March 14, 2020. Born October 8, 1929 in Pontiac, Michigan, son of the late Edward and Elsie Winter; husband of Julia Winter (nee Lopez) for 67 years; father of Nanette (James) Balek and Gregory Winter of Tennessee. A private graveside service was officiated by Pastor Beth Delaney from Community Presbyterian Church – Waterford. Interment at Ottawa Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Coats Funeral Home- Waterford.
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 24, 2020