Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Winter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Edward Winter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norman Edward Winter Obituary
WINTER, NORMAN EDWARD, of Waterford, passed away March 14, 2020. Born October 8, 1929 in Pontiac, Michigan, son of the late Edward and Elsie Winter; husband of Julia Winter (nee Lopez) for 67 years; father of Nanette (James) Balek and Gregory Winter of Tennessee. A private graveside service was officiated by Pastor Beth Delaney from Community Presbyterian Church – Waterford. Interment at Ottawa Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Coats Funeral Home- Waterford.
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -