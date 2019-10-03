|
|
Norman Lee Tope Jr., “Norm”, age 71, of Rochester Hills, Michigan passed away Wednesday October 2nd, 2019. Norm was born in Goodrich, Michigan on October 16, 1947. He graduated from Utica High School in 1966. Norm served in Vietnam for the US Army from 1967 to 1969 and was honorably discharged in 1973. Norm married Katherine Ferguson on April 30 1995. Many knew Norm as the cheerful UPS driver in the Rochester area for many years. Norm loved his family and the fellowship of his church, Meadowbrook Christian. He also liked Spartan football and everything outdoors in his earlier years. Norm is survived by his loving wife Katherine Tope; son Trevor (Lisa) Tope of Roscommon; grandchildren Tyler (Samantha) Tope and Taylor (Dakota) Obrzut; great-grandchildren Audrey and Evelyn; and his siblings Ron (Kim) Pauloski, Pamela Jewell. Norm was predeceased by his mother Marjorie Pauloski (Shipman) and step-father Calvin Pauloski; and brother Mark Pauloski. Norm’s family will receive all for a visitation on Saturday October 5th, 2019 from 10am until the time of funeral service at 11am at Meadowbrook Christian Church, located at 2741 Walton Blvd in Rochester Hills. Memorial contributions may be made in Norm’s honor to the Meadowbrook Christian Church, or the . Envelopes will be provided at the church.
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 4, 2019