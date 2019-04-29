The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
Norman Patrick Hennessey, Age 98, April 27, 2019. Husband of the late Rita. Loving father of N. Patrick Hennessey M.D., Michael Hennessy (Margaret), and JoAnn Mouch (Don). Awesome grandfather of Sarah Schultz (Paul), Kevin Hennessey, Maureen Korentayer (Dan), Megan Cory (Matthew), Steven Mouch (Jamie), Joseph Mouch (Corinne) and the late Robert Mouch. Great-grandfather of Kaylee, Robert, Lyndon, Jacob, Christopher and Madelyn Mouch. Norman is also survived by his brothers, Edward and Raymond Hennessey. Family will receive friends Wednesday 2-8 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Funeral Mass Thursday 9:30 a.m. at St. Anastasia Catholic Church, 4571 John R Rd., Troy. Visitation at church begins at 9 a.m. Memorial tributes may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to the Association. View obituary and share memories at:
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 30, 2019
