|
|
A dynamic, one of a kind man has passed on. Norris Wright died on January 7, 2020, in Milford, Michigan, USA. Norris was born in Chasetown, Staffordshire, England on April 26, 1927. His young life was disrupted by The Great Depression and the Second World War. Too young to join the British forces, he worked in the depths of the regional coal mine at the age of 15 before emigrating to Canada in 1952 with his 21 year old wife, Jean and their 2 year old daughter, Lesley. Later, he emigrated to Michigan, USA, where his second daughter, Deborah was born. Finally, after returning to England a few more times, he remained in the United States. His tenacity, bravery, charm and hard work in Michigan, California and Texas, took him a long way from the coal mine, to a very successful business as a custom home builder. These states are dotted with many of the beautiful homes he and his family designed and built. He is survived by his loving wife of seventy years, Jean (nee Smith) and their two daughters, Lesley Wright and Deborah Wright. His sisters, June Massey, Dorothy Burrows and Margaret (Peggy) Perryman (Derek), his brother Ronald Wright (Marietta), his sister in law, Margorie Rock (nee Smith) and many nieces and nephews living all over the world. Plus, his beloved cat, Leonardo. Preceded in death by siblings, William, Jack and Frank Wright, Ada Manuel, May(Maisie) Huckaby, MaryJane Shorters and Pauline Birch. A celebration of life will be held in England later in the year. In lieu of flowers, donations to your local SPCA, would be most appreciated.
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 19, 2020